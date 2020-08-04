ELKHART— Robert G. Noyes, 93, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Woodland Manor in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Moped chase ends in arrest
- Woman arrested after crashing into garage
- Four injured in single-car crash
- Police: Woman arrested after chase thanked officers
- Elkhart County takes another half step toward reopening
- Mixed messages on COVID assessment
- Goshen schools amend reopening plan for secondary students
- Goshen man sentenced on two counts of rape
- Schools, athletes get thumbs up from county health officer
- Assessing COVID in county 'nearly impossible'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Concord teachers worry about back-to-school plans (24)
- Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids' (7)
- On the Move (7)
- Data belie severity of COVID outbreak (6)
- Schools, athletes get thumbs up from county health officer (4)
- RV shipments come roaring back (3)
- Goshen man arrested after chase, crash (3)
- Goshen council hears grim economic forecast (2)
- Company volunteers lift nonprofits (2)
- Indiana Republicans oust attorney general Hill (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.