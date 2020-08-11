ELKHART — Robert G. Noyes, 93, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Woodland Manor in Elkhart.
He was born in Elkhart on Oct. 8, 1926, to the late Burt and Mable (McMann) Noyes.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jean E. (Krafft) Noyes; daughters, Cathy (Tom) Ermis and Teresa Noyes; granddaughter, Lindsey Whitlow; and great-granddaughters, Bella Whitlow and Brynlee Ouimet. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sue E. Noyes; brother, William “Bill” Noyes; and parents.
Family and friends are called to gather for a celebration of life on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. in Elkhart with military honors to follow at 4 p.m. In accordance with Robert’s wishes, cremation was chosen.
Memorial donations may go to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Robert was a very hard-working man who served proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He was a tool and die maker for 24 years and later went on to become the proud president and owner of Modern Machine and Stamping for 20 years. Robert was an active member of the Elks and Moose Lodge in Elkhart for many years and was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He loved to fly and was an avid bowler who was a part of the Elks Bowling League with his wife, Jean, for several years. Robert will be missed greatly by his loving family.
