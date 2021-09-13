Robert “Bob” E. Henke, 62, of Goshen, died surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his home in Goshen.
Bob was known to many by many different names. His dear wife, Deborah Kay (Carter) Henke, would lovingly call him “Bobby.” His children, R. Matthew (Mindy) Henke, Rolling Prairie, Indiana; Carrie Lynn (Lance) Ludwig, Mishawaka, Indiana; Katie (Brad)Paulus, Wakarusa, Indiana; Corrie (Marc) Disher, Goshen, Indiana, lovingly called him “The Bob Father.” Friends, co-workers, and others who knew him simply knew him as “Big Bob.” Perhaps, though, his favorite name of all that his nine grandchildren (Seth and Lydia Henke; Lincoln Ludwig; Colton, Sadie, Quinton, and Bella Paulus; Evelyn and Scarlett Disher) called him was “Pop Bob.”
