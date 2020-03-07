ELKHART — Robert Elsasser left our world the first week of March 2020. He has chosen to donate his body to save lives and improve science.
His celebration of life will be at River Oaks Community Church in Goshen from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. All who knew Robert and his family are welcome to join the celebration. There will be food, live music, and a service with prayer and testimony at 2 p.m.
