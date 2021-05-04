GOSHEN — Robert Edward BeMiller, 62, passed away May 1, 2021, at his home in Goshen. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jury: Pair guilty of woman's torture, slaying
- Commissioners plan to end COVID restrictions; hospitals at capacity
- Jury hears murder suspect's recorded jail call
- Hahn touched many lives at Concord
- Jury hears disturbing details about murder of Kimberly Dyer
- Man convicted of 2017 murder seeks post-conviction relief
- Police: 5-year-old gravely wounded in shooting
- Police: Stolen soccer ball led to shooting
- 14-year-old shot in alley on McKinley Street
- Trump may hold key to vaccine, return to normal
Images
Videos
Commented
- Small fire at Forest River plant in Elkhart (25)
- Councilman offers $500 reward for conviction of yard sign thief (17)
- Commissioners plan to end COVID restrictions; hospitals at capacity (12)
- Elkhart schools to host final referendum meeting (7)
- County goes orange, capacity limits tighten (6)
- Election 2021: Voters weigh in on $122M school referendum (4)
- Man arrested after 2nd police chase (4)
- Judge hears arguments over Goshen yard signs (3)
- County rescinds COVID-19 ordinance but mask order continues (3)
- People's Forum: 'Yes' on referendum (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.