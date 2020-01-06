ROBERT EBERSOLE Aug. 27, 1926 - Jan. 3, 2020

GOSHEN — Robert Ebersole, 93, of Goshen, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing.
He was born Aug. 27, 1926, in La Junta, Colorado, to Clarence and Ruth (Erb) Ebersole.
He married Doris Gautsche on June 17, 1951, in Archbold, Ohio. She died Jan. 13, 2018.
Survivors include four children, Donald (Carol) Ebersole of Goshen, Patricia (Joel) Zwier of Goshen, James (Carol Maynard) Ebersole of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jon (Peggy) Ebersole of Oak Park, Illinois and; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother-in-law, Mahlon Amstutz of Denver, Colorado.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Yoder and Judy Amstutz.
A graduate of Hesston College, Goshen College and Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Dr. Ebersole retired from Archbold Medical Group in 1989. He then worked part time for Sauder Woodworking in the medical department until 1996. He was an active member of Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold Lions Club and medical associations. He was a member of the Archbold Parks Board and Archbold Library Board for many years.
During World War II, Dr. Ebersole served in Civilian Public Service, including at a mental hospital, in New Jersey where he became interested in studying medicine.
He loved photography, travel, gardening and camping. He passed this love on to his children and grandchildren.
He was kind, positive and encouraging to all.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 1,at Assembly Mennonite Church, 727 New York Street, Goshen, where a noon memorial service will take place.
Memorial donations in Dr. Ebersole’s memory may be given to Mennonite Central Committee.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
