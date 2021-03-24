HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. — Robert E. “Bob” Risser, 86, formerly of Elkhart, passed from his earthly home into eternity on March 15, 2021.
Robert was the son of Herbert and Ethel Risser and was born at home on Dec. 27, 1934. He attended Wakarusa High School and was a member of Bethel Missionary Church in Goshen, Indiana. On June 27, 1953, he married Phyllis J. Cripe at Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren. Their surviving children are Bradley Risser (Lucinda Russell) of Elkhart, Brenda Ummel (Devon Miller) of Nappanee and Kimberly (Raymond) Petit of Elkhart, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Phillip (Jenny) Ummel of Nappanee, IN, Tracy Ummel of Chicago, Illinois, Allison Risser of Elkhart, IN, Trenton Risser of Elkhart, Indiana, Nicholas Petit of Elkhart, Indiana, and Tricia Petit of Bloomington, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Asher and Adalyn Ummel; and two brothers, Donald (Louise) Risser of Naples, Florida, and Edward (Sonja) Risser of South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by both of his parents a son-in-law, Ted Ummel, stepdaughters Pamela Lawhorn and Jennifer Drake and grandson, Devon Bradly Drake.
