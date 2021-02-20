ELKHART — Robert E. “Bob” Miller, 87, of Elkhart, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
He was born in Goshen on April 7, 1933, to the late Herold and Olla (Michelin) Miller and married his beautiful Sharon R. Trigg in Elkhart in 1967. She survives at home after 54 wonderful years together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.