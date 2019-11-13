ROBERT E. CRAIG SR. June 18, 1940 - Nov. 2, 2019

GRANGER — Robert E. “Bob” Craig Sr., 79, of Granger, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka following a sudden illness at 6:23 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
He was born, June 18, 1940, in Elwood, to the late John “Bus” Craig and Ilah (Hobbs) Troup, and later married Linda M. Lovell in 1973 in Elkhart. She survives at home after 46 wonderful years together.
Other survivors include his children, Brandon Craig of Granger, Debbie Fay and Robin (Tom) Hill of Elkhart, Robert Craig, Jr. of Niles, Michigan and Carl Craig of Elkhart; special aunts Cynthia and Tanya Lovell; and a host of loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and close family friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry, who passed in infancy, and a sister, Carol Fashbaugh.
In accordance with Bob’s wishes, Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart has been assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Burial with military honors is pending in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Bob worked at Selmer Musical Instruments for nearly 45 years manufacturing bassoons and oboes.
He was a member of Eagles Lodge No. 395 of Elkhart and Elkhart DAV Post 19.
Saying that Bob was an avid fisherman would be grossly inaccurate; Bob lived to fish. Whether Walleye or Perch (his favorites), Bob loved to fish the Great Lakes and local waterways whenever he could find a chance.
He also enjoyed playing and watching poker, especially Texas Hold ‘Em, and spending time with all of the grands when possible.
He also honorably served in the U. S. Marine Corps during Vietnam.
Online condolences may reach the family by visiting the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given in Bob’s memory to the Cancer Resources of Elkhart County or to the charity of one’s choice.
