ELKHART — Robert Eugene Clemans Sr., 91, of Elkhart, formerly of Rochester, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
On June 18, 1928, Robert was born near Athens to Doyle and Pauline Borden Clemans.
Robert and Donna Jean Mabie were married in Warsaw April 8, 1950. She passed away May 1, 1995.
On July 13, 1996, Robert and Mary Elizabeth Watts were married in Rochester. They have shared 23 years of life's adventures.
Robert retired from Torx in 1990.
Left to cherish the memories of Robert are his wife, Mary; four daughters, Jennifer White and husband Danny of Rochester, Judy Hoge of Silver Lake, Mechelle Mares and husband Steve of Illinois, Amy D. Brock of Elkhart; three sons, Robert E Clemans Jr and wife Phyllis of Rochester, Arden K. Clemans and wife Missy of Rochester, Darrell R. Watts of Goshen; 35 grandchildren; 96 great-grandchildren; and 34 great-great-grandchildren; six sisters, Susan Fairbanks and husband Les of Watervliet, Sandy Vermilyer of Benton Harbor, Virginia Schuh and husband John of Warsaw, Glenda Holbrook of Warsaw, Linda Cremar and husband Rick of Warsaw, Barbara Reese of Bourbon; three brothers, Jim Carey and wife Carolyn of Fort Wayne, Forrest Vinning and wife Betty of Claypool, Carlton Clemans of California; many nieces and nephews; and Corky the black & White Shih-tsu.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two daughters, Carol S. Carlson and Terri A. Littlefield; one son, Louis L. Watts; sisters Judy Hudkins, Juanita Utter, Helen McKie, Katheryn Carey; and brothers Dave Carey, Rodney Carey and Cephus Dunton.
A celebration of life of Robert Eugene Clemans Sr. will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the Good Funeral Home, 1200 W. 18th St., Rochester.
Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be in Rochester IOOF Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the family or the Heart Association.
Memorials may be given to the family or the Heart Association.
