ROBERT D. ROOKSTOOL Nov. 17, 1935 - Oct. 21, 2019

GOSHEN — Robert D. Rookstool, 83, of Goshen, died at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Waterford Crossing.
He was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Elkhart, to Kenneth and Mary (Spry) Rookstool.
On Aug. 14, 1954, he married Donna (Cleghorn) Rookstool.
Surviving are his wife, Donna of Goshen; daughters Deb (Scott) Billet of Goshen and Kimberly (Dan) Wise of Goshen; two grandsons, Jason Billet and Tyler Grooms; great-grandson Jaxson Billet; and a great-granddaughter, Adleigh Grooms.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Edward Rookstool and a sister, Patti Delcamp.
Robert attended Millersburg High School.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, with 18 months in Germany.
Robert retired from the Goshen Fire Department in 1991, after 22 ½ years. He worked for Penn Controls right out of school until 1956. Then he started his own semi-dump truck business, hauling for Dolton Foundry, Warsaw. He had his own excavating business and also worked for 27 years part time for Zook Industries, which became Ag Trucking, and retired in January 1999.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen where the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Pastor John Randolph will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Goshen Fire Department or Harbor Light Hospice of Mishawaka.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
