ROBERT CLARK JR. Dec. 17, 1931 - July 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Robert “Bob” Clark Jr., 87, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in South Bend.
Bob was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Mishawaka, to Robert and Violet (Henderson) Clark Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Dymak.
In 1988, he married Eleanor “Ellie” Marquardt. She survives along with his sons, Bob (Gail) Clark of Michigan, Tom (Angie) Clark of Elkhart, Dan (Allyson) Clark of Danville, Indiana and Mike (Heather) Clark of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Kacie Wilcox, Ben Clark, Gracie Clark, Molly Clark, Logan Clark and Rachel Clark; and three great grandchildren, Emily, Joe and Michael Wilcox.
Bob was a 1955 graduate from DePauw University.
A coach and teacher for most of his career, he was a guidance counselor and basketball coach for Elkhart Central for 28 years before retired.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving in the Korean War, stationed in Germany.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church serving often as a greeter.
Still known as “Coach” and seen often to those in the Fast Pitch world, Bob was an avid sports fan, following high school, basketball, football, volleyball and softball.
He was a season ticket holder of Notre Dame football and basketball and loved the Cubs.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka with military rites by VFW Post 360/American Legion burial team.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.