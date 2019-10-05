ROBERT C. ORN Aug. 15, 1930 - Oct. 3, 2019

NORTH MANCHESTER — Robert C. Orn, 89, of North Manchester, formerly of Nappanee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 15, 1930, to C. Leslie and Carolyn (Masterson) Orn. Robert was a 1948 graduate of Nappanee High School. On Feb. 19, 1966 he married Sandra Caesar in St. Bavo in Mishawaka. Robert moved to North Manchester from Nappanee in 1995. He was a member of North Manchester Missionary Church. He was a ham radio operator, artist, photographer, writer, stone mason, carpenter and woodworker. He loved researching genealogy.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Orn; son, Alexander (Lisa) Orn of Nappanee; daughters Aileen “Allie” (Robert) Burd of Mishawaka, Andrea (Tony) Burns of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Aerin Tjoa of Stout, Iowa; grandchildren, Andrew and Elizabeth Orn, Robert Burd Jr., Bailey (Melissa) Burd, Shanté (Jeremiah) Meert, Robert Burns, Summer Rain (D.J. Jacobsen) Weed, Annika Tjoa and Maxwell Tjoa; and great-grandchildren Kaidyn, Colton and Riley Burd.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, followed by a 5 p.m. funeral service, all at Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel. Pastor Ken Sistrunk, of North Manchester Missionary Church, will officiate. Burial will be in South Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to North Manchester Missionary Church, 806 S.R. 114 E, North Manchester, IN 46962, or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.