ROBERT C. ARBUCKLE March 7, 1932 - July 25, 2019

ELKHART — Robert Clinton Arbuckle, 87, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw.
Robert was born March 7, 1932, in Fairland, to Ernest Francis and Mildred Lenore (Hanna) Arbuckle.
He married Roberta M. Frend on Nov. 27, 1976, in Elkhart.
Robert honorably served his country in the U. S. Army.
He was a wonderful cook and wood worker and at doing things on the computer.
He was an avid Cubs fan.
He loved his family and his dog “Buddy”.
He retired as a bus driver after 15 years and retired from Honeywell formerly known as Bendix as a maintenance supervisor.
He was a lay assistant at Zion Lutheran Church.
He was a member of the Kane Lodge Free & Accepted Mason.
He drove children and their families to the Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago.
He was member of the York Rite and the Yeomen, and the Elkhart Moose Lodge No. 599 in Elkhart. He was on the board of directors for the Elkhart County Parks Department.
Robert is survived by his children, Jeanette (Earl) Barger of Leesburg and Gregory (Teresa) Arbuckle of Sun City Center, Florida, 11 grandchildren, as well as 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Roberta in 2015, his sister and her husband Marilyn and Raymond Wisker.
Friends may visit with family from 3-6 p.m. Sunday July 28, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart where a Masonic memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday July 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, 20943 C.R. 6, Bristol, IN 46507 with visitation at 10 a.m.
Interment with military honors will follow in Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be in memory of Robert to the church.
Online condolences may be made on the funeral home website.
