ROBERT A. MURRAY March 31, 1953 - Aug. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Robert A. Murray, 66, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born March 31, 1953, in Gary, to the late James and Elizabeth “Betty” (Bobek) Murray.
He married Jean M. Ackerman; she preceded him in death Oct. 8, 2018.
Surviving are three children, Patrick (Elena) Murray, Erin Murray and Lori Hogendobler, four grandchildren, William Hogendobler, Nichole Hogendobler, Collin Murray and Grace Wedding and four great-grandchildren.
Robert was a gun enthusiast who loved to target shoot.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing pool, doing crosswords, trivia astrology and tinkering around the house.
Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
