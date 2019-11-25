ELKHART — Rita C. Purvis, 76, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully after a short illness Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 17, 1943, and is survived by her husband, James Norman Purvis; two daughters, Kathi Purvis (Jeff Castro), Teresa Jones Barber; two grandsons, Zachary T. Jones and K. Tyler Jones (Haille Ritchie); as well as a granddaughter, Hailey L. Barber; also two brothers, Carl (Mary) Dawson and Sam Dawson; and a sister, Charlotte (Ike) Hale.
She was preceded by death by her son-in-law, Thomas Barber Jr.; two brothers, Eric and Paul Dawson; and two sisters, Edna Steuern and Louise Gentry.
Per her wishes, no visitation or services are scheduled.
The family will gather privately.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children or Riley Hospital for Children.
Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home.
Please visit the Billings Funeral Home website to send a condolence to Rita’s family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.