ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Richard W. McCloughan, 89, of Elk Grove Village, formerly of Elkhart, peacefully passed away July 14, 2019, at Alexian Bros. Hospice Residence.
Richard was a 1948 Elkhart High School graduate, a Navy veteran, a proud graduate of Purdue University and was the Fire Protection Project Manager during the construction of the “Sears” Tower in Chicago.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. McCloughan nee Theodoroff and the beloved father of Cindy (Steve) Gaspardo, Kevin (Teri), John (Leslie), Bob (Karen), and Steve (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of 15; dear brother of Robert McCloughan (Rosemary); and an uncle and a friend to many.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village.
Private interment at a later date.
For more information, call 847-640-0566 or visit grovememorialchapel.com.
