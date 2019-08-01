RICHARD W. CORDILL May 20, 1930 - July 28, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Richard “Dick” Wesley Cordill, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Dick was born May 20, 1930, to Clara Mae and Archie Cordill in Columbia City.
He became a renowned athlete in both high school and college.
He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in May 1953 upon which he was commissioned as an officer in the U. S. Army. He served posts in Georgia, Colorado, California and Alaska.
He also received a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University, and later completed a program at Dartmouth College for senior industry executives.
Dick married Judith Jean Stoner on Nov. 7, 1953, and they have had 65 great years together.
He went on to work for The Bendix Corp. aerospace engineering department in South Bend during the height of the space program and development of jet and rocket propelled aircraft. In the 1970s, his career moved to the recreational vehicle industry, most notably with Starcraft Corp. and the Wickes Companies. Later he moved into the metals industry, which led Judy and him to a five-year sojourn to Moultrie, Georgia.
He returned to Mishawaka thereafter and spent the rest of his working career with Patrick Industries and then with good friend, Harold Wyland and his family in marine related businesses.
He was also a very active member of the Presbyterian Church in the cities they lived, serving as a member of Session, a deacon and an elder.
Dick and Judy have five boys and now 12 grandchildren. Their family has been the cornerstone and defining element of their life. The boys are Rexford (Jane) of Granger, Stephen (Carolyn) of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey (Jane) of Zionsville, Todd (Holly) of East Lansing, Michigan and Kirk (Wendy) of Oakbrook, Illinois.
He is also survived by his brother, David Cordill, and sister Marcia Clupper, as well as sisters-in-law, Bonnie Able and Marty Walters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Cordill.
Dick was an avid high school and college sports fan. His real love was sailing, which began at West Point and continued throughout his life with his boys. He sailed with them many summers off Cape Cod, though consistently for more than 40 years on Diamond Lake.
In his later years, he and Rex enjoyed many evening sails together during weeknights on Diamond.
The family will have a visitation Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1, and a funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 S. Frances St., South Bend. The church will host a light reception at 11 a.m. and then at noon all family and guests will travel to South Whitley, Indiana, for a graveside service, where Dick will be laid to rest near other family.
Arrangements have been made together with Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and Palmer Funeral Home–Hickey Chapel.
Please direct any donations in his honor to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
