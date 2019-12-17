RICHARD VELOZ July 19, 1940 - Dec. 14, 2019

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Richard Veloz, 79, of Three Rivers, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born July 19, 1940, in Austin, Texas, a son of Isaac and Sophia (Ramirez) Veloz.
Dick graduated from Elkhart High School in 1958. On April 13, 1996, Dick married Barbara Enyart Wilson in Elkhart.
Dick owned the Dick Veloz Pro Shop in Elkhart from 1982 to 2000.
He was an accomplished bowler and was a member of the Sr. PBA Tour from 1992 to 2000.
Dick was inducted into the Elkhart Bowling Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Niles Hall of Fame in 2014. He rolled many 300 games during his career.
Surviving are his wife Barbara Veloz of Three Rivers; daughters Penny Goosens of Elkhart and Pamela (Craig) Sarber of Elkhart; three stepdaughters, Kimberly Moran of South Haven, Lorri Wilson of South Haven and Jerri Lynn (Ron) Culp of Goshen, Indiana; several grand and great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Becker, of Arizona, Michael Becker of Arizona, Randy Veloz of Chicago and James Veloz, of Chicago; sister Linda (Ken) Rudolph of Arizona; sister-in-law Joyce Cantrell of Elkhart; brother-in-law Lyman “Sonny” Weber of Elkhart; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Patsy (Meadows) Veloz.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine.
Religious services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home with Pastor P.J. Horn, Corey Church of the Nazarene officiating.
Interment will be in Poes Cemetery in Jones.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
