ELKHART — Richard T. Bloss, 69, of Elkhart, passed away into the arms of Jesus after not feeling well for a very long time, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
He was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Goshen, to Homer and Gladys “Bernice” (Crise) Bloss.
Richard was retired. He had worked for the RV industry for many years (Coachman and Dutchman). He then moved on to the musical instrument industry at E.K. Blessing then Conn-Selmer.
Richard enjoyed shooting sports, wildlife, woodworking and raising chickens.
Richard is a member of Mason Township Baptist Church in Cassopolis, Michigan. He previously attended for many years, Calvary Assembly of God on Mishawaka Road in Elkhart.
Richard is survived by his brother, Edward Bloss (Michele Allan) of Bristol; two children from his previous marriage to Brenda (Edwards) Bloss of Edwardsburg, Michigan and their two children, Katherine “Kat” (Matthew) McClung of Dowagiac, Michigan and Amber (Shad) Annis of Granger; two grandchildren, Landon Annis and Cami Annis of Granger; his wife, Vicki (White) Bloss of Elkhart; and his two stepchildren, Michelle White and Shannon White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bernard Bloss Sr.
Celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 and Pastor Tim Liechty and Pastor Jim Garnett will both be officiating. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, prior to service.
Memorial contributions can be given to, Elkhart County Feral Cat Coalition. Donations can be made at www.elkhartferalcats.org.
Please share a remembrance or condolence with Richard’s family, through the online guestbook at chapelhill memorial.com.
