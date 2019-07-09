RICHARD S. CANNON Oct. 26, 1984 - July 4, 2019

SYRACUSE — Richard S. Cannon, 34, of Syracuse, died at 3:03 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 26, 1984, in Goshen, to Brian Cannon and Jeanette (Zollinger) Treuchet.
Surviving are his father, Brian (Nancy) Cannon of Syracuse; mother Jeanette Treuchet of Helena, Alabama; stepfather Mark Treuchet of Alabama; children Kyle, Matthew, Logan, Scarlett and Carter; siblings Justin (Marinel Gilliam) Cannon of Leesburg, Amanda (Joseph) McIntyre of Auburn, Taylor (Jordan) Treuchet of Bessemer, Alabama, Ashley (Edwin) Rivas of Helena, Alabama, and Kristin (Abe Nowland) Treuchet of Ligonier; grandfather Steven Zollinger of Elkhart; and grandmother and stepgrandfather, Cheryl (Charles) Rassi of Middlebury.
Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Judy Rhodes and grandfathe, Richard Cannon.
Richard loved his children.
He enjoyed playing his guitar, music, NASCAR, fishing, golfing and video games.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, with the service following at 5 p.m., at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor Stan Godfrey will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
