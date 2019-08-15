RICHARD R. ROOD JR. June 29, 1987 - Aug. 13, 2019

MENDON, Mich. — Richard Ray “Brink” Rood, Jr., 32, of Mendon, passed away early Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, 2019, at Three Rivers Hospital.
His death was very unexpected and was due to natural causes.
He was born June 29, 1987, in Elkhart, to Richard, Sr. and Jo (Sigman) Rood.
On June 1, 2013, in Bristol, he married Brandy Barnett, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are sister Sonny (Kraig) Kliewer of Bristol; grandmother Donna Saunders of Middlebury, Indiana; grandparents,Walter (Darlene) Rood of Bristol; mother-in-law Barbara Barnett of Mendon; father-in-law Dennis Barnett of Sturgi; brother-in-law Brandon Barnett of White Pigeon; and sister-in-law Christy Barnett of Mendon.
Brink was currently working at Menards in Three Rivers and was a gun enthusiast, especially of the AR-15.
He enjoyed golfing and working around his house, he loved spending time with his family, friends and animals.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday also at the funeral home.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Rod Holmes.
Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery, Mendon.
Memorials may be given to Middlebury Youth Soccer.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.