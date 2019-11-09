GOSHEN — Richard R. “Dick” Evans, 93, of Goshen, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Green House Village in Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart.
