GOSHEN — A celebration of life for Richard R. Evans will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Goshen City Church of the Brethren with Pastor Bev Weaver officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Evans, 93, of Goshen, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Green House Village of Goshen.
