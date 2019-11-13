RICHARD R. EVANS Dec. 10, 1925 - Nov. 7, 2019

GOSHEN — Richard R. Evans, 93, of Goshen, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Green House Village of Goshen.
Richard was born Dec. 10, 1925, in South Bend, to the late Russell and Lura (Schrock) Evans. Also preceding him in death were a sister, Margaret Stoll, an infant brother, Robert Evans and a nephew, Gary Stoll.
On June 8, 1958, he married Lucille Morehouse in Milford. They were married for more than 60 years.
Surviving are their children, James (Linda) Evans and David Evans; grandchildren Jonathan (Hailee) Rhoades, Elizabeth (Brandon) Pawloski and Natalie Evans; two great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Ronald (Judy) Stoll.
Richard was a 1943 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1946 graduate of Indiana University with a degree in business.
He was also a member of Goshen City Church of the Brethren where he sang in the choir.
Evans Grocery was founded by his parents in Goshen in 1935. He and his parents operated Evans Supermarket from 1947-1957. Richard and Lucille owned and operated the store from 1957-1983.
He enjoyed basketball, walking, biking and exploring the latest trends in the grocery business.
He treasured relationships with his family, long-time customers and employees.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Goshen City Church of the Brethren with Pastor Bev Weaver officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., Goshen, or to Goshen Hospice, 1147 Professional Drive, Goshen, IN 46526.
To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.