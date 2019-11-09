RICHARD R. DELP March 16, 1936 - Nov. 6, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Richard R. “Dick” Delp, 83, of Union, passed into his eternal rest at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart on Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born on March 16, 1936, in Elkhart to Charles and Madeline Delp. He lived in Union for most of his lifetime.
On Oct. 21, 1961, he married his loving wife, Jo Ellen Schuelke, of 58 wonderful years, who survives at home. He also survives by two children, Todd Delp and Kim (Lyle) Demerly; granddaughter, Kayla Demerly; brother, James (Penny) Delp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Madeline Delp and sister, Janice Kulp.
Dick retired from Selmer’s Company after 43 years of service and served proudly in the U.S. Army for two years as a ranger. He attended the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Goshen. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trying his luck at the casino. He was always on the go and was a very social man who knew just about everyone. Dick had never met a stranger. He will be missed greatly by his loving family.
In accordance with Dick’s wishes, cremation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart. A memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Andrew Wollman of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Military honors will also be performed.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516 and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 18548 C.R. 18, Goshen, IN 46528.
