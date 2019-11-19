RICHARD L. WILLARD Aug. 5, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2019

GRANGER — Richard Lee Willard, 82, of Granger, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home in the comfort and love of his family.
Richard was born Aug. 5, 1937, in South Bend, to the late Raymond and Gertrude (Kolczynski) Willard.
On July 14, 1956, he married the former Ilene M. Stalker in Mishawaka.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Ilene M. Willard; three daughters, Susan L. (Terry) Oldenburg, Tammy L. (Robin) Oldenburg and Teresa (Kelly) Draft; also four loving grandchildren, Matthew (Jackie) Oldenburg, Amy Oldenburg, Alyssa Draft and Amber (Jake) Grimm; one great-granddaughter, Hadlee Whitaker; and his brother, Harry J. (Bev) Willard.
A brother Tom Willard preceded him in death.
Richard was a steel hauler for Beck’s Corp. in Elkhart for many years, retiring in 1994.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1966. He was a member of the American Legion in Nappanee and a 50-year member of Queen of Peace Parish in Mishawaka.
Richard loved to watch auto racing, especially NASCAR, with Dale Earnhardt his favorite driver.
He loved animals and will be greeted by his faithful friend, Fuzzy, who just passed in February.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, and also one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Wednesday funeral service celebrating Richard’s life at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Chaplain Greg Henry with AseraCare Hospice will officiate.
Burial with military honors by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Post 308 will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family kindly request memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS, 666754 or Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
To share a condolence to Richard’s family visit the Billings Funeral Home website.
