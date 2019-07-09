RICHARD L. SHEETS Feb. 6, 1943 - July 7, 2019

BRISTOL — Richard Lamar Sheets, 76, of Bristol, passed away, surrounded by his wife and children, at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital after prolonged health issues.
He was born Feb. 6, 1943, in Elkhart County, to Carl and Mildred (Miller) Sheets.
Richard grew up in New Paris/Nappanee area and lived his lifetime in Elkhart County. He was a graduate of New Paris High School.
Richard was a truck driver and drove millions of miles.
He was a member and former deacon of New Life Christian Center in Bristol. He also served as an usher.
He was an honorary member of ABATE.
Richard loved to tell stories, he especially loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.
He had been very active in 4-H.
Richard restored old Farmall tractors and was an antique tractor puller.
He and his family owned old time threshing machines and traveled to fairs and tractor shows and demonstrated threshing.
On Feb. 29, 1992, he married Mary Schrock in Goshen. Mary survives along with his children Dawn Sheets of Milford, Donald Sheets of South Bend, Christine Sheets of Elkhart, Julia Sheets of Bristol and Rob Scrogham of Middlebury; grandchildren Erik Sheets, Heather Ives, Braxton Conley, Chayse Thompson, Bailey Thompson and Logan Scrogham; and sisters Mary Louise Fox, Judy Good, both of New Paris and Melba (Armando Sr.) Garza of New Paris.
He was preceded in death by three infant sons; grandson Matthew Scrogham; sister Linda Replogle; and brother Donald Sheets.
Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Bethany Church of the Brethren, New Paris and for one hour prior to the funeral service which will be at 11a.m. Thursday, July 11, also at the church.
Richard’s cousin, Wayne Mikel will officiate assisted by the Rev. Slavic Sagach, pastor at New Life Christian Center.
Burial will be in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may given to New Life Christian Center.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
