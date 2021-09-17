Richard Lee Baugher, 79, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Sept. 12, 2021, in Elkhart General Hospital, after an illness.
He was born July 7, 1942 in Mishawaka, the son of Joseph V. and Lois J. (Geyer) Baugher and had lived in the Michiana area most of his life, except for 18 years in Holland, Michigan, where he and his wife managed a mobile home park. He was a 1961 graduate of Edwardsburg High School and was the owner of a body shop in Edwardsburg. He had worked for several body shops in his career, and always loved being around cars.
