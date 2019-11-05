RICHARD L. BARRIER Oct. 16, 1955 - Oct. 27, 2019

ELKHART — Richard L. Barrier, 64, of Elkhart, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Belltower Health and Rehabilitation Center, Granger.
Richard was born on Oct. 16, 1955, in Mishawaka to Ernest and Maxine Barrier. He graduated from Penn High School in 1973 and on Sept. 6, 1986, Richard married Patricia Schaubert; she preceded him in death on March 12, 2018.
He worked as a salesperson in the tooling and machinery industry and enjoyed bike rides with Patty, hiking, watching Notre Dame Football, and any outdoor activities. Richard is survived by his son, Ricky.
In accordance with Richard’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, friends may visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
