ELKHART — Richard “Rich” J. Brewer, 75, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at the Elkhart Hospice House. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Keystone given $10,000 penalties for safety violations
- Schools can resume in-person education after all
- Driver airlifted from New Paris Speedway
- Parents, students protest after flip-flop on schools
- Gunfire, car chase results in 5 arrests
- Infection specialist warns against misinformation
- Remote learning ordered for all county schools
- Adam David Hooley
- State officials pressured to set school-shutdown benchmarks
- New Benham section closed until November
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Concord teachers worry about back-to-school plans (24)
- Schools can resume in-person education after all (22)
- On the Move (10)
- Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids' (7)
- Health officer defends in-person education decision (7)
- Schools, athletes get thumbs up from county health officer (4)
- RV shipments come roaring back (3)
- Remote learning ordered for all county schools (3)
- Goshen council hears grim economic forecast (2)
- Company volunteers lift nonprofits (2)
Recent Comments
-
coldhardfacts said:Judges keep them off the streets, or not as it usually happens. Liberal judges releasing for covid is the dumbest thing ever. People are dying…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.