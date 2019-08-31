ELKHART — Richard H. Frey, 90, of Elkhart, died on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Greenhouse Village in Goshen.
Richard was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to the late Clarence and Anne (Beers) Frey. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Wolfgang, and two brothers, Jack and Bud Frey.
On Aug. 15, 1953, Richard married the former Darlene Kurfirst in Berwyn, Illinois. She survives along with a son, Richard (Michele) Frey of Elkhart; two daughters, Louise (Mitchell) Stemm of Union, Michigan, and Debra (Mark) Blume of Elkhart; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Richard graduated from Beaver Dam High School and also the U.S. Navy School of Music. He then graduated from the Eastern School of Musical Instrument Repair. Richard had his own instrument repair business while in Beaver Dam. After moving to Elkhart, he worked for Vincent Bach as an instrument repair technician for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He was so skilled in his trade that numerous band members would often send their instruments to him so that he might work on them. Some of those bands that relied on Richard were Chicago; Earth, Wind and Fire; Blood, Sweat and Tears; Doc Severenson and Al Hurt, to name a few.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during Korea and also was a member of St. Mary’s of the Annunciation Catholic Church, U.A.W. Local 364, the Navy Musicians Association, D.A.V. Post 19, C.H.I.M.E. (Committee of Historic Instrument Manufacturers of Elkhart), the Elkhart Band Instrument Retirees Association and also the New Horizons Band, where he played in the trumpet section. Richard was also a model-railroad enthusiast.
Visitation for Richard will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. The Rev. Robert Van Kempem will officiate and entombment will be in Rice Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.
Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the Elkhart County Humane Society 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507 or Green House Village 1640 Autumn Blaze Lane, Goshen, IN 46526
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.