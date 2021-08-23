Dr. Richard Eugene Walton (Dick), 90, of East Orleans, Massachusetts, passed away on July 6, 2021, in his home surrounded by family.
A loving father, husband and brother, Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sharon (Doty) Walton, and his children, John Walton and wife Jill; Elizabeth Walton; Margaret Covell and husband Andrew; Andrew Walton and fiancée Alayne. He is predeceased by his sons Richard A. (1953) and Richard W., 18.5 years of age (1976). He is also survived by his grandchildren Aaron and Grace Walton, Parker Sweet, Natnael Walton, and Drew Walton. His sister, Shirley Wietnick, passed recently, and he is survived by her children Marcia Johnson and Diane Labin, brother Dr. Robert Walton, MD, and wife Roberta, and is predeceased by brother Steven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.