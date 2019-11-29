RICHARD E. FOX Sept. 12, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. — Richard E. Fox, 73, of Peoria, formerly of Elkhart, passed gently into the long night at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Richard was a larger than life personality who is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Pate); his three strong-willed daughters, Tanya (Pat) Bleiler, Tricia (Jimmy) Fox-Flynn, and Tess (Christian) Lee; as well as his sister, Jackie Biedlingmaier; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Fox and his sister, Janice DeLong.
Richard served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Bowling Green State University. He received his master degree from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Richard worked as a teacher for Fort Wayne Schools and worked in management for several companies in Indiana and Illinois, including Johnson Controls, Uniroyal and Phillips Products.
Richard was a gunsmith who loved the outdoors and hunted throughout the U.S. and abroad.
He enjoyed playing basketball, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and wearing his Ohio State shirts and championship hat.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Grace Presbyterian Church, Peoria. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Central Illinois Chapter or any charity of the donor’s choice.
