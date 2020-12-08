JONES, Mich. — Richard Eugene Arter Jr., 56, of Jones, breathed his last on Dec. 2, 2020, while under hospice care at the home of his sister, Sandy (Chris) Kraus, after an illness.
He was born to Richard E. Arter and Lois Jean (Rinehart) Arter on Oct. 18, 1964, in Elkhart. Rich served for eight years in the U.S. Army. During his active duty, Rich excelled in rifles and hand grenades. Rich’s occupation was truck driving and he enjoyed many years as an over-the-road driver with his final career being regional driver for Carpenter Company.
