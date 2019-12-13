RICHARD D. SMITH April 6, 1947 - Dec. 10, 2019

BRISTOL — Richard D. Smith, 72, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
He was born April 6, 1947, in Portland, to Finley and Dorthea (Stewart) Smith.
On Dec. 12, 1972, in Bluffton, he married Donna Blem; she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert Smith and Jim Smith.
Surviving are two children, Angela (Rhett) Fisher and Robert Smith; three grandchildren, Selma Fisher, Sloan Fisher and Kian Smith. Also surviving are two siblings, Butch (Karen) Smith and Susie (Tom) Meinerding; and 10 nieces and nephews, Cindy, Christina, Jason, Nicholas, Zach, Corey, Kim, Debbie, Todd and Chad.
Richard graduated from Portland High School in 1965 and worked for the post office for 35 years.
He was a member of the Huntertown Lions Club, Fort Wayne American Legion and V.F.W.
He enjoyed golfing, playing poker and spending time with his grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to a local American Legion.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
