RICHARD D. CAMPBELL Dec. 25, 1929 - Nov. 22, 2019

NAPPANEE — Richard D. Campbell, 89, of Nappanee, died at 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House where he had been a patient since Nov. 20.
He was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Elkhart, to Harold and Dora (Kronk) Campbell.
He married Garnet Fox on April 12, 1953, in Terre Haute. They were married 66 years.
Dick was a graduate of Elkhart High School in 1948 and Indiana State University in 1952. He received his master’s degree in school administration in 1955.
He played basketball at Indiana State under Coach John Longfellow Sr. The 1949-50 team won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic Tourney in Kansas City. He then teamed up with the Phillip 66 Oilers professional team, playing in the Pan American Olympics in 1952 in Argentina.
He served his country in the Korean War from November 1952 to August 1954 in the Infantry and then was later transferred to the 8th Army Chief of Staff Headquarters, Seoul, Korea. He received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon and the Accommodation Ribbon.
Dick was a teacher and coach for 41 years. His passion was helping and teaching kids. He taught at West Terre Haute, Bourbon, Covington, Nappanee and NorthWood high schools.
He was a member of Indiana High School Athletic Directors Association and Indiana High School Basketball Association. He was inducted into the Indiana State University Hall of Fame in 2000, inducted into Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, and was named Wa-Nee Educator of the year in 1992. He also received the District II IHSAA Charles F. Moss Athletic Administrator Award.
Dick was an avid sports fan, especially for the Chicago White Sox and Indiana University, especially when Bob Knight was the coach. Dick was a member of the Nappanee United Methodist Church where he had served on a number of committees.
He was a former member of Nappanee Morning Kiwanis, Lions Club, ISTA, and Elkhart County Teachers Association.
He is survived by his wife, Garnet; sons Steven (Tammy) Campbell of Nappanee and Michael (Maureen) Campbell of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; daughter Cindy (Jerry) Ecklebarger of Nappanee; grandchildren Jordan, Mackenzie, Ian, Collan (Megan), Michael, Kevin, Catherine, Stacy(Kris) and Jenna (Eric); stepgrandson Travis; and great-grandchildren, Reid, Olivia, Kloe, Jackson, Stella, Kendall, and Kamden.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Campbell.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and for one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service which will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Nappanee United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Kevin Reed will officiate and burial will be in South Union Cemetery with Military Graveside Services by Nappanee American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee United Methodist Church or The Center for Hospice.
