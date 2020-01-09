RICHARD C. JACKSON SR. Dec. 12, 1943 - Jan. 3, 2020

ELKHART — Richard C. Jackson Sr., 76, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Elkhart, to James Whitelaw and Jewel Jackson.
On Oct. 28, 1966, in Washington D.C. he married Charmayne Huff; she survives along with his mother and two children, Angela Jackson and Richard Jackson Jr.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Alexxus Jackson and London Jackson; five siblings, Johnny, Eugene “Tootie”, Jessie, Nancy, Marlette; three half siblings; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 1 p.m. memorial service Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Agape Missionary Baptist Church. Presiding will be the Rev. Dr. Dannell Brown.
Richard worked for the U.S. Post Office for more than 29 years until his retirement, then at Oaklawn for the last 11 years.
He was an avid Notre Dame fan and always had to have Pepsi in the fridge.
He was a hard worker that never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.