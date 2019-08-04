RICHARD C. ELLIS Feb. 26, 1930 - July 19, 2019

KENOSHA, Wis. — Richard “Dick” Carey Ellis, 89, of Kenosha, formerly of Elkhart, passed away July 19, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
Dick was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Harold and Ruth (Carey) Ellis.
He married Jessie (Thornton) on June 30, 1980 at the Little Brown Church in Elkhart.
Dick honorably served his country in the U. S. Army for 35 plus years as a Special Forces Green Beret and retired as a Command Sgt. Major.
Dick and his wife Jessie relocated to Elkhart after he retired from the U.S. Army.
He was a member of American Legion, VFW Post No. 360, DAV No.19 Life Member, Elkhart Breakfast Optimist Club and Central Christian Church.
Richard volunteered at Elkhart General Hospital as a Red Coat for many years.
In retirement, Richard joined the Freemasons and it became his passion.
Richard was a great relationship builder, role model, coach, mentor, friend, and example for hundreds of men whom he sponsored into Freemason membership.
He was a Past Master of Tyrian Lodge No. 718 Free & Accepted Masons, Past Commander in Chief of the Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, Deputy’s representative Scottish Rite of South Bend, member of Mizpah Shrine, Order of Eastern Star, White Shrine of Jerusalem, York Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Rosicrucians, Avalon Grotto, 33rd degree association, Past president of Elkhart Shrine Club and Elkhart Scottish Rite Club, Ambassador of Scottish Rite of Elkhart County and Past Ambassador of Elkhart Mizpah Shrine, Past President of Samsar (Mizpah Shrine), Orak Shrine Associate Member.
He was the recipient of the Scottish Rite 33rd degree, Scottish Rite Medal of Honor, Knights of the York Cross of Honor and numerous other awards for his exemplary service to Freemasonry and his fellow man.
Dick led by example and made real impact on the lives of others with whom he built strong lifelong relationships.
Dick is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jessie, his children, Ilya and son-in-law Stephen Ray MD of Trevor, Wisconsin, Kathy Oliver of Norton Shores, Michigan, Linda Hipshear (Mark) of Elkhart and Nancy Kambol (Terry) of South Bend; his grandchildren, Ilana Collinsworth, Gabriella Collinsworth, Cory Day, Dana Day Soerries (Tony), Shane Bennett (Angela), Brandon Bennett (Shante), Jeff Joers, Brook Joers Calhoun (Dustin) and Lauren Hipshear; great-grandchildren Alexis Collinsworth, Jacob Day, Ethan Day, Tyler Soerries, Caroline Calhoun, Carson Calhoun, Avery Bennett, Noah Bennett, Jayden Bennett; and his brother, William A. Ellis of Newport Beach, California.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Richard C. Ellis Jr.
A Masonic memorial service will be at the South Bend Scottish Rite, 427 N Main St., South Bend IN 46601 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, to celebrate Dick’s life.
Interment will be private in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral home is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
