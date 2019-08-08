RICHARD B. BEATTY June 16, 1929 - Aug. 6, 2019

GOSHEN — Richard Benjamin “Dick” Beatty, 90, of Goshen, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home.
A native of Fulton County, he was born June 16, 1929 to the late Elmer J. and Margaret V. (Johnson) Beatty.
He married the former S. Jane Hinderer on Oct. 4, 1966, in Springfield, Tennessee; she survives, as well as two daughters, Penny (Larry) Avery and Cristine (Charles) Rinehart; two stepdaughters, Tracey (Fernando) Christner-Ochoa and Marla (Reginald) McCreery; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by a son, Gary Beatty, granddaughter Crystal Dikes; two brothers; and four sisters.
Richard worked as a millwright at CTS Corp. for 42 years, retiring in 1989. He also worked part-time at Mittler Supply Co.
He was a member of the CTS Quarter Century Club, Heaton Lake Conservation Club, Heaton Lake Home Owners Association, DAV No.19 and the Elkhart Moose Lodge.
He served in the Army National Guard.
Dick enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling and playing euchre.
He will be missed by his dog, Skeeter.
Friends may call for one hour prior to the 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, celebration of life service for Dick Beatty at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
The Rev. Melissa Englehart of Dunlap United Methodist Church will officiate.
Private family entombment will be at the Peace Mausoleum in Rice Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the church.
I worked with him for a while at Timber Wolf Trailers, and found him honest, caring, genuine, and hard working. These qualities must have brought love to his family and friends. Well done.
