RICHARD A. WARD Oct. 18, 1934 - July 27, 2019

ELKHART — Richard A. Ward, 84, passed away July 27, 2019, at his home in Elkhart.
He was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Elkhart to Sidney and Nancy (Wise) Ward.
On June 13, 1969, in Edwardsburg, Michigan, he married Barbara Imus; she preceded him death on Oct. 29, 2012.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Terry Ward; four grandchildren, Dustin, Shawn, Jamie and Justin; and three siblings, Ethel, Myrtle and Harold.
Surviving are four children, Michael (Beth) Ward, Dennis (Marsha) Ward, Tracy (Gail) Ward and Darlene (Kevin) Miller; and a daughter in law, Mabel Ward. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Richard was a master engraver at Vincent Bach for over 38 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a member American Legion Post 143 in Bristol and a previous member of the Moose Lodge 599 in Elkhart.
Visitation for Richard will be held two hours prior to the noon service Wednesday July 31, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Adamsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Elkhart County Humane Society or Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
