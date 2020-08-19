GOSHEN — Rhonda S. Drummond, 69, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born April 14, 1951, in Goshen to Russell and Kathryn (Hile) Penrose.
On Oct. 8, 1994, she married James B. Drummond at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Goshen. He died June 29, 2007.
She is survived by two sisters, Tamra Mathew of Zionsville and Kathy Burgess of Elkhart; a niece, Stefanie Mathew of Rockville, Maryland; and three nephews, Regen Mathew of Zionsville, Eric Doland of Granger and Jason Doland of Zionsville.
Rhonda was a 1969 graduate of Concord High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Art and Sociology from Indiana University.
A lifelong area resident, Rhonda was a member of the Eastern Star, Women of the Moose, Goshen Hospital and V.F.W. 985 Auxiliaries. She was an avid community volunteer for: S.H.I.I.P., Senior Health Insurance Information Program, helping people with Medicare enrollment, Elkhart Council on Aging, Indiana Alumni Association, Purdue Alumni Association, Humane Society of Elkhart County and Bashor Children’s Home, where she served as the president of Bashor Children’s Home Auxiliary.
A private celebration of life will take place. Burial in Violett Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Bashor Children’s Home, P.O. Box 843, Goshen, IN 46527 or Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculp funeralhome.com.
