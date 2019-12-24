RETHA JEAN MORAN Aug. 1, 1935 - Dec. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Retha Jean Moran, of Elkhart, was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Lee City, Kentucky, to Osa and Rena Patrick. She married John P. Moran on June 6, 1959, and he died Oct. 15, 2013.
Retha, 84, entered heaven on Dec. 21, 2019. Surviving are her children John (Maira) Moran II of Fort Wayne, James (Josephine) Moran of Lima, Ohio, and Helen (Daniel) Travis of Marshall, Michigan; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Hill of Rutherford, Tennessee.
After graduation from Mount Carmel High School in 1953, Retha enrolled in the Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute. Later she attended and graduated from Bethel College, Mishawaka, in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
Retha’s joy and ministry was being a pastor’s wife, a teacher, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Retha and John served as missionaries in Nigeria, West Africa, four years where she taught women reading, math and basic health at the Salka Bible School. She was also an elementary school teacher in Manchester, Indiana, and Marshall, Michigan.
Her career path later led her to manage the Bethel Bookstore in Elkhart, where she served as store clerk, and then store manager, then was promoted to store manager over two Bethel bookstores.
She also served as director of the Missionary Church Women’s Ministries of North Central District for four years.
When John became president of the Missionary Church, Retha served alongside him as first lady for 14 years.
Following John’s retirement, she continued to support John as he served as pastor at various missionary churches, one being the New Paris Missionary Church.
She was always a gracious hostess and planner of various events all throughout the years, making people feel special.
In recent years, while living at Hubbard Hill Retirement Community, Retha served as director of senior adults of the North Central District of the Missionary Church.
There was never any doubt that Retha’s relationship with her heavenly Father was foremost in her life. From that humble devotion, her love for John was always spoken of with great respect and how God had blessed their lives together. Retha shared frequently about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She prayed daily for them and shared how thankful she was for each one of them.
Her loving and humble heart was filled with encouragement that touched the lives of not only her family, but all those who knew her in ministry and friendship. She set a Godly example throughout her life, and showed us how to look forward to heaven, which is now her eternal home.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hubbard Hill Estates, 28070 C.R. 24, Elkhart. Pastor David Hackney, Pastor Tim Henke and Pastor Matt Schoettle will officiate. Burial will follow at South Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
