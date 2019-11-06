RENATE VUKOSAVLJEVIC March 10, 1939 - Nov. 3, 2019

ELKHART— Renate (Simmat) Vukosavljevic, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.
Renate was born in East Prussia on March 10, 1939, to Albert Goerke and Auguste Balnat.
She married Milan Vukosavljevic, of Drljace, Yugoslvia, on Jan. 20, 1962.
She is survived by her two sisters, Ulla (Gunter) Schmizt and Hannelore Simmat of Germany; three children, Angela Roll of Elkhart, Daniela (Rolando) Ortiz of Goshen and Marianne (Ken) Gingerich of Middlebury; stepchildren Jim (Lisa) Rhoads of Wabash and Ann (Doug) Schultz of Dublin, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jeff, Amber, Griffin, Landon, Eric, Madison, Alaina, and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren, Amaya, Aidyn, Grant, Anderson and Kate; and two nieces, Cordula Simmat and Barbel (Rico) Girardi of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Irene; her husband, Milan; a nephew, Michael.
Renate immigrated to the United States from West Germany in December 1961.
She worked at Federal Paper Board until the company closed in 1983.
She was an avid crafter who enjoyed making things for her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, spending time in the garden, mushroom hunting and treasure hunting.
She took great pride in her family.
She always tried to find a way to make people laugh and smile, as if life were a never-ending party.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
