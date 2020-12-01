MISHAWAKA — Reginald Lamont Butler, 93, of Mishawaka and a former longtime Elkhart resident, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Surviving are two daughters, Pat Jones of Barrow, Alaska, and Donita Negron (Dave) of Niles, Michigan, as well as three grandchildren, Sean Lowry (Anne) of Constantine, Michigan, Lauren Boswell (Brent) of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Joseph Zapata (Amanda) of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Elsie (Robinson) Butler, and three siblings, Hazel, Bob and Paul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.