EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Rebecca “Beckie” R. Hall, 68, passed away July 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
She was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Elkhart.
On May 19, 1989, in Elkhart, she married Timothy “Tim” Hall; he survives along with four children, Phillip (Hilary) Hall, Kristel Leaner, Rebecca (Bharat) Kharadia, Timothy “Sam” (Roxana) Hall and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Tracy DeShone and LeeAnn Troyer and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Iris (Shook) Payne, a son, Robert “Bobby” Kent and a sister, Alida “Janet” Flowers.
Beckie loved animals especially horses and enjoyed watching birds and swimming.
She adamantly voiced her opinion and will be remembered as quite the character.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the noon funeral service Monday, July 15, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Presiding will be Pastor Neil Hampton from Grace Church and burial will follow in Adamsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
