NAPPANEE — Rebecca “Becky” Marie (Blocher) Stalter, 60, of Nappanee, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 6, 1959.
She married Ralph Stalter.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Old Brethren Church, 26354 C.R. 38, Goshen. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, also at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is assisting with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.