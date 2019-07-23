REBECCA LOU BRISCOE Nov. 18, 1952 - July 17, 2019

GOSHEN — Rebecca “Becca” Lou Briscoe, 66, of Goshen passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was born Nov. 18, 1952, to William and Joann Briscoe.
Surviving are a sister, Ruth Ann “Chib” (Randy) Gratz; sister-in-law, Diane Briscoe; nephew, Jacob Joseph Briscoe; four cousins; and her beloved pet Zoey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph James Briscoe.
Becca was an author, humorist and motivational speaker. She majored in political science at DePauw University. She worked with local law firms doing title work, and was elected to two terms as Elkhart Township assessor. She also worked with Goshen Hospitality Network and assisted with a writing class at the Elkhart County jail. Becca was very active in the North Indiana Emmaus Communities for over 20 years.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the West Goshen Church of the Brethren on Berkey Avenue.
Memorial donations may be made to the Elkhart County Jail Ministry.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.