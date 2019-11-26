REBECCA HANEY Aug. 8, 1966 - Nov. 18, 2019

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Rebecca Haney, 53, of Sevierville, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 8, 1966.
She left behind a husband James Haney; daughter Gina (Justin) Byrd; two stepchildren, Kasey(Jerry) Brown and Jacob(Christy) Haney. Also surviving are her father, Stan Neuenschwander; a sister, Mary Edwards; a brother, David Neuenschwander; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceeded in death by her mother, Doris Neuenschwander and a brother, Philp Neuenschwander.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sevierville.
