REBECCA EICKHOFF Aug. 13, 1958 - Sept. 11, 2019

GOSHEN — Rebecca “Becky” Eickhoff, 61, died unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 13, 1958, in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
On Dec. 21, 1985, she married Eric Eickhoff in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He survives along with her parents, Warren and Nancy (Lewis) Zellner of Winona Lake; brother Brian (Brenda) Zellner; and sister, Esther Zellner, both of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; three nieces, Brooke, Bryanna and Brea Zellner; aunt Margaret Lewis of Kissimmee, Florida; and uncle Ed Lewis of Winona Lake.
She was preceded in death by two children, David and Bryanna Eickhoff.
A gifted pianist, Becky served as church pianist for Hepton Union Church where her husband serves as pastor.
She enjoyed music and home gardening.
A 1980 graduate of Goshen College, Becky worked as a nurse at Elkhart General Hospital.
Visitation will be from noon until the 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept.14, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
The Rev. Ed Lewis, uncle, will officiate.
Becky has chosen to donate her body to I.U. Medical School for research.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences maybe shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.